Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingspan Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.44. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

