City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CIO opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

