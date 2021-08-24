Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,042.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,042 ($39.74) and last traded at GBX 3,001 ($39.21), with a volume of 236917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,013 ($39.37).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,832.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

