Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.54.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$45.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$40.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.