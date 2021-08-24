Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lifted to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

