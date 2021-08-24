AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS opened at C$37.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.95. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

