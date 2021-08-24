Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of CAAP opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $803.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.0% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

