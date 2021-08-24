William Blair Initiates Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MLNK opened at $25.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

