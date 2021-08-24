Head-To-Head Review: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.51 $104.54 million $1.00 8.51 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.30 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.47

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eldorado Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 83.61%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

