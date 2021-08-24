Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $405.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.29.

ULTA opened at $370.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $376.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

