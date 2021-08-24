Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $31.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

