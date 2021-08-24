360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Lowered to $24.99 at Citigroup

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $43.67 to $24.99 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

