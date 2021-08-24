Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -163.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.