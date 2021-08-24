Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

