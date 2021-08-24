Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWN. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.17.

SWN opened at $4.06 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

