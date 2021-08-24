Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

