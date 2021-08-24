WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

