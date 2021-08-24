Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $8.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.97 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

