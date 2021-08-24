Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APYX. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $381.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

