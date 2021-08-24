Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock worth $1,576,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

