Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $29.00 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.