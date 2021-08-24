Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.86 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

