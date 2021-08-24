BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.55.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE BCE opened at C$64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.