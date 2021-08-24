Head-To-Head Analysis: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gulfport Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.03 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.65 Altex Industries $30,000.00 41.68 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Altex Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

