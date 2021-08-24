UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

