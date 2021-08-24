Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €140.47 ($165.25).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €137.80 ($162.12) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.20.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

