$123.80 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $128.41 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $500.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBEV shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NewAge by 36.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.