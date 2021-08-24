Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

