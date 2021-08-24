Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

