Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.