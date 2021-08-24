Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

HIMS stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,232 shares of company stock worth $594,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.