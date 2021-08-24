eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56. eHealth has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

