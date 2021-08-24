Cellnex Telecom’s (CLLNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

