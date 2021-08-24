Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $11.80 target price on the bank’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
