Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $11.80 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.