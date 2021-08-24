Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BARK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bark & Co has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Bark & Co at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.