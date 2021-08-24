Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

