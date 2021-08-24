Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.09 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.64. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

