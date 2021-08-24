FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

