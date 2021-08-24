FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.