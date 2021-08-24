Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

MYOV stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

