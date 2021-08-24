Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €254.00 ($298.82) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA:ALV opened at €199.26 ($234.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €207.96. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

