PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $16.96 on Friday. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $456.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 5.11.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

