Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.31 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

