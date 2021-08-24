Citigroup Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.
Shares of M stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33.
Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.