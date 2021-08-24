Citigroup Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.