American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

