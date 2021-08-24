Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.38. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

