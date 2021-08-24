MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
