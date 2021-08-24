MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

