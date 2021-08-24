Contrasting MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MVB Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MVB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.33%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.70 $37.41 million $3.06 12.89 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.29 $169.57 million $3.13 22.96

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MVB Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 25.48% 15.09% 1.44% ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats MVB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.