Lannett (LCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.