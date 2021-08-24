Hywin (HYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of Hywin stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

