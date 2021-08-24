Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce sales of $939.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $948.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $406,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

