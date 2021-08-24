Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Loop Capital currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 866,181 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

